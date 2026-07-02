Suspended Towns County Sheriff facing new criminal charges after arrest by GBI

The currently suspended sheriff of Towns County is now facing criminal charges, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

On Thursday, the GBI announced that it had arrested Sheriff Ken Henderson, 67, charging him with theft by deception, false statements and writings, sale of real or personal property to political subdivision by local officer or employee, and three counts of violation of his oath of office.

The state agency said they began their investigation into a financial transaction at the request of the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office on May 28. Authorities say they determined that a check was written to Henderson from one of the sheriff's office's bank accounts.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Henderson for 60 days on Sunday, pointing to allegations of "misconduct in office."

Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson has been suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp for 60 days. Towns County Sheriff's Office

Henderson had previously been charged with false imprisonment, simple battery, and violation of oath of office in 2025.

According to jail records, Henderson is in custody at the Towns County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing. The GBI is asking anyone with information to call its regional investigative office in Cleveland at (706) 348-4866 or its tip line at 1-800-597-8477.