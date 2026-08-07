Suspect in deadly Georgia shooting caught with guns, drugs in North Carolina, police say

A 23-year-old wanted for a deadly shooting in Rome, Georgia has been taken into custody in North Carolina, police say.

The Rome Police Department says Treveonsay Trejion Burge was arrested in Cleveland County this week.

Burge was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Adam Taylor Hernandez on Oct. 21, 2025. The arrest comes about a week after the police department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Marshals Service asked the public for help locating him, calling him "armed and dangerous."

The 23-year-old faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with Hernandez's killing. Records from the Cleveland County Jail show Burge also faces charges of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and resisting a public officer.

Police shared a photo of guns, drugs, and money taken during the arrest of the wanted Georgia suspect. Rome Police Department

The police department shared photos showing drugs, cash, and multiple weapons connected with the arrest.

Burge remains in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center in Shelby, North Carolina, without bond.