Suspect in Conyers hit-and-run crash that killed woman arrested at motel, police say

A Georgia man accused of hitting and killing a woman with his car and then fleeing the scene is now in custody, officials say.

The Conyers Police Department says that 52-year-old Derrick Lydell Mathis was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed 43-year-old Andrea Cantrell early Monday morning.

Officials say the crash happened on Dogwood Drive in Conyers.

According to police, detectives and the Georgia State Patrol reviewed surveillance footage and used their Flock Safety license plate readers to quickly locate a vehicle suspected to be involved in the crash at a home on Harvel Street.

After identifying Mathis as a suspect and securing a warrant, he was arrested on Tuesday morning at a Conyers motel.

"The timely access to vehicle information significantly enhanced the investigative response and contributed to the identification of a suspect and an arrest within 12 hours of the initial call," the Conyers Police Department said.

Mathis is charged with homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run. He remains in custody at the Rockdale County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, officials say.