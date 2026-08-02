Suspect arrested after deadly overnight Snellville shooting; victim's identity undisclosed, police say

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened overnight, authorities say.

Shortly after midnight, officers from South Precinct, said they overheard gunshots ring out from a parking lot located at 3541 Stone Mountain Hwy in Snellville, GA.

When they arrived, they found a man fleeing the scene and arrested him. Another man at the scene was found with a gun shot wound and pronounced dead.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded, Interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence accordingly.

The victim's identity is being withheld until a next of kin Is notified.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.