SupplyHouse investing $19 million into fulfillment center in Henry County, creating 330 new jobs

A New York-based plumbing, HVAC and electrical supplies distributor plans to invest $19 million to build a new logistics operation center near Locust Grove.

Officials say SupplyHouse's new facility will create over 300 jobs in Henry County.

According to a release, construction is set to begin this month on the 715,000-square-foot fulfillment center on Highway 42. The building will also have 35,000 square feet of office space.

"SupplyHouse's decision to invest in Georgia speaks to the success of our state's approach to attracting job creators with our unique mix of assets, including our reliable infrastructure network and workforce development pipeline," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. "We're proud to welcome the company to Georgia and look forward to the jobs it will create, helping more families build their futures in the communities where they live and work."

A rendering of SupplyHouse's planned 715,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Henry County. SupplyHouse

The company will be hiring for management, administrative support, technical positions, operators, maintenance, and quality control positions.

SupplyHouse currently has four primary fulfillment centers across the country. The company says the new facility will help boost its one-day deliveries, getting supplies to customers in Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas faster.

"Every investment we make in our fulfillment network is driven by one goal: making it faster and easier for our customers to get the products they need," SupplyHouse COO Nando Cunha said. "By expanding our presence in the Southeast, we're bringing inventory closer to our customers, reducing transit times, and continuing to deliver the reliable service our customers count on every day."

The facility is expected to be fully operational in 2027.