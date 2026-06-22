Summerhill residents oppose plan to move Atlanta Olympic cauldron, citing community history and legacy

A proposal to move Atlanta's Olympic cauldron from Summerhill to Centennial Olympic Park is drawing opposition from residents and community leaders who say the landmark represents more than just the 1996 Olympic Games — it is also a symbol of the neighborhood's history and identity.

Dozens gathered Monday evening in Summerhill to protest plans to relocate the top portion of the Olympic Flame Tower, known as the cauldron, from its current location near Center Parc Stadium. The effort comes after Georgia State University announced a partnership with Olympic leaders, including Billy Payne and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, to move the cauldron while leaving the tower and Olympic rings bridge in place.

In a written statement, Georgia State said the project would help preserve Atlanta's Olympic legacy while maintaining a connection to the Summerhill community.

Dozens gathered in Summerhill Monday evening to protest plans to move the top of the Olympic Flame Tower, known as the cauldron, from its spot near Center Parc Stadium. CBS News Atlanta

For Sheryl Calhoun, however, the debate is deeply personal.

"It's something that my mom was a part of," Calhoun said. "So by means of it being here, it keeps her living in here."

Calhoun's mother, Mattie Ansley Jackson, spent decades advocating for residents living around the former Olympic Stadium. According to her daughter, Jackson worked on issues ranging from housing and employment to broader neighborhood development efforts.

"She helped the community," Calhoun said. "She played a big part with summer jobs, housing, unemployment, making sure the community was okay."

Jackson also carried the Olympic torch during the 1996 Games and remained proud of the cauldron's presence in the neighborhood, Calhoun said.

"My mom loved this torch," she said.

Community leaders say their primary concern is not necessarily the relocation itself, but how the decision was made.

"Georgia State called some of the community stakeholders to have a conversation about it and basically just told us what was going to happen," said Sharon Pitchford, executive director of the Summerhill Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Pitchford said many residents view the cauldron as a lasting symbol of both the Olympic Games and Summerhill's own story.

"It is literally infused in the culture of the area," Pitchford said.

The controversy has also revived memories of previous development battles in the neighborhood. Calhoun said her mother spent years fighting to remain in her home as the area surrounding the former Olympic Stadium underwent significant changes. According to the family, Jackson was ultimately allowed to stay in the home for the remainder of her life.

Jackson died in 2020 at the age of 98. Today, the lot where her home once stood is under construction.

Calhoun said relocating the cauldron would feel like losing another piece of her mother's legacy.

"They taken a piece of my mother," she said. "They're taking a piece of one in this community like that here and left."

Georgia State declined an interview request from CBS News Atlanta and referred the station to its written statement announcing the relocation plans. The university said the tower and Olympic rings bridge would remain in Summerhill even if the cauldron is moved.