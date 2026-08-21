Summer Shade Festival brings two days of art, music and food to Grant Park

A longtime Atlanta summer tradition returns to Grant Park this weekend, bringing art, live music, food and family activities to one of the city's historic parks.

The 24th annual Summer Shade Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park. Admission is free.

More than 140 artists and makers are expected to participate, along with food and vintage vendors. The weekend will also feature live music and activities for children and families.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday's events begin early with the Run for the Park 5K at 8 a.m. The race benefits the Grant Park Conservancy and is followed by a free Tot Trot for younger children.

Organizers are also preparing for the August heat. Cooling fans, water towers and water stations are expected to be available throughout the festival. Visitors are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles or cups.

The Summer Shade Festival serves as a fundraiser for the Grant Park Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve, maintain and improve Grant Park.

The conservancy helps care for the park's 131 acres through maintenance, restoration, ecological work and other improvement projects.

Festival proceeds help support that work throughout the year.

The festival is scheduled to take place rain or shine.