Strong thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, high winds to North Central Georgia, NWS says

Strong thunderstorms are moving through parts of north central Georgia this afternoon, bringing gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain to the region.

Winds could reach up to 50 mph in some areas, with the potential for pea-sized hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. Radar indicates that some storms are nearly stationary, increasing the risk of heavy rainfall and temporary street flooding, especially in areas with poor drainage.

Minor damage to tree limbs and unsecured outdoor objects is possible across the area. Heavy rain may also lead to temporary street flooding.

Communities impacted include areas in Forsyth County such as Cumming and Sugar Hill, as well as locations in Gwinnett County like Lawrenceville, Peachtree Corners, Duluth, Suwanee, Lilburn, Norcross, and Berkeley Lake.

Other parts of north central Georgia may also see storm activity.

Residents across the region are urged to seek shelter indoors, as lightning, strong winds, and heavy rain pose a threat.