A Stone Mountain man has been sentenced to life in prison for a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County gas station that investigators say was an act of revenge.

On Friday, a jury found 34-year-old Michael Deon Pumphrey guilty of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the 2024 shooting.

According to prosecutors, officers were called to a gas station on the 1200 block of Panola Road on the night of Oct. 5, 2024, after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found a security guard shot in the leg who told them that a driver in a black car started shooting at another man. The man, identified as 21-year-old Jahsir McClean, was found dead at the scene. A third victim, a 29-year-old woman, had been shot in the chest while sitting in her car at the station.

Surveillance footage showed a black Chevrolet Impala pull into the parking lot and someone inside quickly shooting at McLean. Footage from another gas station nearby caught the driver's face, authorities said, which led investigators to identify the man as Pumphrey.

As part of their investigation, police say they learned that McClean had shot Pumphrey two years before when the two men had an argument.

Detectives arrested Pumphrey during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2024. A handgun he had in his waistband was connected to the bullets in the gas station shooting, officials said.

After the jury's verdict, a DeKalb County Superior Court judge sentenced Pumphrey to life with the possibility of parole, plus 55 years to serve.