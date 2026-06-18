Stacey Abrams' father, Rev. Robert Lee Abrams, dies at 77, family says

Stacey Abrams is mourning the death of her father, Rev. Robert Lee Abrams, who died at the age of 77, according to a statement shared by the Abrams family.

In a Facebook post shared by Stacey Abrams, the family said Rev. Abrams was a "loving husband, father, and grandfather" whose life was rooted in "faith, family, and service."

"He taught us that faith was never meant to be passive. It was a call to engage with our communities, to stand with those in need, and to act with courage when faced with injustice," the family said in the post.

The family wrote that Rev. Abrams lived the values he taught, and that he was arrested at age 14 in Mississippi for registering Black voters and participating in the fight for desegregation.

"Having nothing is not an excuse for doing nothing," he often said, according to the family statement.

The post described him as a man of faith who also embraced joy, storytelling, and community, saying he enjoyed meeting people, hearing their stories, and encouraging others to dream.

The family said he is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his children, grandchildren, and siblings. They asked for privacy during this time and said arrangements will be handled by Levett Funeral Home, with details to be shared later.

"Our beloved Robert Abrams will be profoundly missed by the many people and communities shaped by his life and ministry," the family said.