On July 16, 2026, Chamblee police responded to the football field at St. Pius X school for a reported damage to property call.

St. Pius officer met representatives, who stated they discovered that the night before at approximately 9:30 PM, a golf cart parked near the main building was used to cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Chamblee police say that the newly installed turf field and netting system on the football field hand been vandalized by thousands of dollars In damage.

The Chamblee PD Criminal Investigative Unit is currently reviewing video evidence to identify the perpetrators.

This investigation remains ongoing.