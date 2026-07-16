Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Pius X football field vandalized; golf cart causes massive damage to gridiron

By
Zachary Bynum
Zachary Bynum
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Zachary Bynum is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Zachary Bynum

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

On July 16, 2026, Chamblee police responded to the football field at St. Pius X school for a reported damage to property call.

 St. Pius officer met representatives, who stated they discovered that the night before at approximately 9:30 PM, a golf cart parked near the main building was used to cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Chamblee police say that the newly installed turf field and netting system on the football field hand been vandalized by thousands of dollars In damage.

The Chamblee PD Criminal Investigative Unit is currently reviewing video evidence to identify the perpetrators.

This investigation remains ongoing.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue