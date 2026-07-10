Spot them and stomp them: Georgians asked to help stop spread of invasive spotted lanternfly

A bright and colorful insect wants to make Georgia its new home, and officials want you to kill it as quickly as you possibly can.

A native of Asia, the spotted lanternfly was first identified in the United States in 2014, northwest of Philadelphia. It's likely that insect eggs came over with a load of landscaping stones.

Twelve years later, there are reported infestations in 21 states, from the Midwest to the East Coast. Georgia's first live population was found in 2024. Since then, the Peach State has had 79 reports of the species, all in Fulton County.

The insect has been able to spread so far, so fast because it is a sneaky hitchhiker. Drivers in the summer unwittingly give lifts to adults, which look like moths, perched inside trunks, on wheel wells, or on bumpers. Cars can also carry the insect's eggs, which can hatch miles away from where they were laid.

What makes the lanternfly such a threat is its appetite. The insect feeds on a variety of plants, including grapes, hops, and hardwood trees. As it eats, it emits a sticky fluid that can lead to the growth of sooty mold, which also damages the plants.

"We urge all Georgians to remain vigilant. While spotted lanternflies do not directly threaten human health, they can severely impact our number one industry—agriculture," the Georgia Department of Agriculture wrote.

What do spotted lanternflies look like?

Spotted lanternfly egg masses hold 30 to 50 eggs and look like wet gray putty before turning a brown that's similar to cracked mud. The insect lays its eggs in the fall, winter, and spring.

From March to June, juvenile nymphs start growing. These tiny insects are black with white spots that turn red as they grow older.

The adult spotted lanternflies are around 1.5 inches long and have a yellow, black-barred abdomen. Their wings are highly recognizable, with brown forewings speckled with black spots and bright scarlet hind wings that turn into black and white at the ends.

Top view of spotted lanternfly, Chester County, Pennsylvania Getty Images/iStockphoto

The insects frequently gather together while feeding and are easiest to spot at dusk or at night, officials say.

What to do if you spot a spotted lanternfly in Georgia

If you see a spotted lanternfly, Georgia officials say you should follow three simple steps.

First, take a clear picture of the insect.

Second, squish it.

Third, send in a report to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, giving as many details as possible about where you found the insect.