Souvenir shop gives Atlanta artists a chance at economic play during World Cup

As soccer fans from around the globe descend on the city for the FIFA Men's World Cup, a unique local pop-up shop ensures Atlanta's vibrant creative community isn't left out of the economic action.

Located in the heart of downtown, Be Kind ATL is redefining the traditional souvenir shop. Instead of mass-produced trinkets, every single item on the shelves tells a story, because every thing that is "sold" here was made by a "soul" who lives and works in Atlanta.

The journey to opening the storefront was a competitive one. Owner Savannah Stephens envisioned a space where the global spotlight could shine directly on local talent. She pitched her idea for a pop-up shop in a retail business competition and won.

The victory secured invaluable resources from the Downtown Pop-Opportunity Fund, in partnership with Invest Atlanta. The program has helped launch about a dozen local shops. It gave Stephens the perfect kick-start to open her doors just as the first FIFA teams made their way to the pitch.

"The purpose of this store is to make sure that Atlanta artists who create the culture are at the forefront of these economic opportunities," Stephens explained.

Be Kind ATL owner Savannah Stephens wanted to make a place where the spotlight was on Atlanta artists during the World Cup. CBS News Atlanta

For Stephens, the shop is about community investment. If you want a bag of Outkast-themed coffee, a 'Tiny Door' painting kit, or just memorabilia from 'Old Atlanta', you can get all of that here. The curated collection includes everything from apparel to custom art, such as a standout two-set painting featuring bold orange and blue streaks that cleverly represent MARTA's inbound and outbound transit routes around the city.

By keeping production local, the shop ensures that the massive influx of tourism dollars directly impacts the neighborhood.

"It makes it so special for customers because they really get to feel the heart and soul of the city of Atlanta," said Stephens. "Atlanta is a beautiful city, and so many people love it for its vibrancy, for its culture, for its arts. This is a place where people can take a piece of that home with them and know that the money will circulate here three to four times before it ever leaves our neighborhood."

"I actually love that idea," said customer Kyanna Tucker. "We're giving back to the community, and we're actually being able to buy and see the creatives of the area, so it's great, and it's beautiful. It's great stuff in here."

As the tournament continues, Be Kind ATL stands as a reminder that while the games are global, the heart of Atlanta is local.