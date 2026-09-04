South Fulton Police Department mourning death of beloved officer: "She was family"

The City of South Fulton Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The police department announced on Facebook that Officer Danielle McClendon had died.

Officials said that the loss of McClendon has been felt deeply in the department, which will not be the same without her.

"Danielle was more than an officer and colleague, she was family. The bonds formed in this profession are unlike those of an ordinary job," the police department wrote. "We spend countless hours together, depend on one another, laugh together, struggle together and, somewhere along the way, coworkers become family. Danielle was our family."

The City of South Fulton Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Danielle McClendon. City of South Fulton Police Department

The department did not share any details about McClendon's death.

Authorities are asking residents to keep the officer's family, friends, loved ones, and the police department in their thoughts and prayers.

Funeral plans have not been announced at this time.