Watch CBS News
Local News

South Fulton Police Department mourning death of beloved officer: "She was family"

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

The City of South Fulton Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The police department announced on Facebook that Officer Danielle McClendon had died.

Officials said that the loss of McClendon has been felt deeply in the department, which will not be the same without her.

"Danielle was more than an officer and colleague, she was family. The bonds formed in this profession are unlike those of an ordinary job," the police department wrote. "We spend countless hours together, depend on one another, laugh together, struggle together and, somewhere along the way, coworkers become family. Danielle was our family."

danielle-mcclendon.jpg
The City of South Fulton Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Danielle McClendon. City of South Fulton Police Department

The department did not share any details about McClendon's death.

Authorities are asking residents to keep the officer's family, friends, loved ones, and the police department in their thoughts and prayers.

Funeral plans have not been announced at this time.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue