Some metro Atlanta hospitality groups continuing to grow despite economic challenges

While some restaurants are taking a hit from higher costs, hospitality groups in metro Atlanta continue to expand.

Josh Rossmeisel is the founder of Amp Up1 Hospitality. In addition to Your 3rd Spot, he's gearing up to open The Looking Glass at The Center in downtown Atlanta next summer.

"Being here in Atlanta is one of the best business decisions I have ever made," Rossmeisel said.

While he recognizes that food costs are higher, he feels consistency will keep customers coming back.

"I talk to my team about this because it's not the first time I've seen this," Rossmeisel said. "I mean the economy goes up, and it goes down and it's tough. But what I tell them is what we have to do is the hardest thing in the restaurant is be consistent."

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Lorenzo Masini, director of operations for TQM Hospitality, said higher food costs aren't the only challenge his restaurants are facing.

"In one of our locations, Buena Vida, a Spanish tapas restaurant, we import product from Spain," Masini said. "So on top of the rising prices, ingredients, the price of the gas, import taxes, tariff."

TQM's restaurants include Chicheria, Buena Vida and Amasa Mexican Kitchen.

Masini said they can't pass those costs on to customers.

"If we get to a point that we become unaffordable, people are not going to come see us anymore," Masini said. "So the industry has been eating the cost of raising prices."

Masini said they strive to serve affordable food with elevated service.

"We try to be competitive by offering high-quality ingredients because we never settle for low quality, but also have affordable prices," Masini said.

Rossmeisel's restaurant, Your 3rd Spot, hosted a fundraiser for the Georgia Restaurant Association on Monday evening.

According to the GRA, the fundraiser will help support the organization's advocacy and resources for Georgia's restaurant and hospitality industry.