Smyrna mail carrier sentenced for $1 million check and gift card theft scheme, prosecutors say

A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier who worked around Smyrna has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing hundreds of checks and gift cards, officials say.

Authorities with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia said the total value of the mail Melissa McAfee stole was more than $1 million.

According to prosecutors, McAfee worked as a mail carrier in the Smyrna area from August 2022 to September 2024. During that time, U.S. Postal Service's Office of Inspector General launched an investigation after receiving multiple complaints from customers about mail stolen.

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators showed McAfee taking mail while on her route, officials said. A search of her home led authorities to discover envelopes for stolen mail, 145 stolen checks, and 37 stolen gift cards.

McAfee resigned from her position after Postal Service agents discussed their findings with her.

"Mail carriers are entrusted with the responsibility of handling citizens' valuable and personal communications, but McAfee abused that trust by stealing more than 200 checks and gift cards," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

McAfee pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail in May. On Tuesday, she was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay restitution.