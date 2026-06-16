Smyrna announces June moratorium on utility bill late fees as FIFA World Cup delays USPS mail delivery

The Smyrna city government alerted residents about the ongoing impacts the FIFA World Cup may be having on mail delivery in the area.

In a Facebook post, the city government said, "Due to the impact of the World Cup, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has informed us that mail service disruptions may occur through July 19."

The city says some customers may experience delays in receiving their utility bills and other mailed correspondence.

A USPS truck sits outside a facility. CBS News Atlanta

To help minimize any inconvenience caused by these delays, the city says it will waive all June late fees on utility bills, including water, sewer, sanitation, and storm water, until mail delivery service returns to normal.

"We understand the importance of receiving your billing information on time and appreciate your patience and understanding during this temporary disruption," the Smyrna city government went on to say.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this situation may cause and thank you for your continued cooperation."