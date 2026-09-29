Small plane crashes in Morgan County field, shuts down highway

A North Georgia highway has been shut down after a small plane crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells CBS News Atlanta that a Smith Pitts Special S-1 crashed in a field in Madison, Ga., around 2 p.m.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook that Dixie Highway is shut down at Shoals Court due to the crash. Power also may be out in the area, with officials saying crews are working to fix downed lines.

The agency is asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

The FAA says only the pilot was on board the plane when it crashed. Details about the pilot's identity and condition have not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.