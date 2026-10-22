Six Georgia restaurants earn new distinctions in 2026 Michelin Guide: See the full list

Georgia now has six new additions to the prestigious Michelin Guide.

On Wednesday night, the Michelin Guide held its American South 2026 ceremony in Nashville, announcing the changes and new additions for the year.

The inspector decided to award three restaurants a star this year: Atlanta's So. Fox, Gay, Georgia's Uberto Restaurant, and Dakar NOLA in New Orleans.

According to the guide, one Michelin Star recognizes a restaurant that uses top-quality ingredients to create dishes with distinct flavors at high standards.

The two new Georgia additions increase the number of one-star restaurants in the Peach State to 10. No restaurant that had been granted a star in the past lost its distinction this year.

Uberto Chef Ryan Smith, who also leads the Michelin-recommended Staplehouse in Atlanta with his wife Kara Hidinger, said he was "deeply humbled and grateful" to receive the honor.

"It reflects the passion and dedication our team brings to Uberto each day, as well as the work of the talented farmers who make our food possible. I am especially grateful to my wife, Kara, whose hard work, partnership and unwavering support are behind everything we do. This honor belongs to all of us," Smith said.

Uberto in Gay, Georgia is one of the two new Georgia restaurants to be awarded a Michelin star. Courtesy of Uberto

Two metro Atlanta restaurants were also given the designation of Bib Gourmand, an award that recognizes restaurants that serve high-quality food at a great value: Atlanta's Summerland and Roswell's Tipsy Thaiger, the latter being the first Bib Gourmand outside of Atlanta. The guide also recognized Atlanta's Pink Lotus and Marietta's Spring 2nd Branch.

You can see the full list of awards here. To see the full Michelin recommended restaurants for Georgia, click here.

Georgia Michelin One-Star restaurants

Atlas

Bacchanalia

Hayakawa

Lazy Betty

Mujō

Omakase Table

O by Brush

So. Fox

Spring

Uberto Restaurant

Georgia Bib Gourmand restaurants