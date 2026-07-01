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Six Flags Over Georgia's newest rollercoaster going out of service for rest of 2026

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Six Flags Over Georgia's newest roller coaster is going out of service for the rest of the year for enhancements.

The Georgia Gold Rusher first opened at the park in 2025 in Six Flags Over Georgia's ScreamPunk section.

Themed after panning for gold, the ride featured a first-of-its-kind "Ultra Surf" free-spinning gondola, which reached speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, the park's website said.

On Monday, Six Flags announced that the ride's manufacturer would make enhancements to the Gold Rusher's vehicle to improve its performance, availability, and reliability. Those improvements will take until the park's 2027 season.

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Six Flags Over Georgia's Georgia Gold Rusher will be shut down for enhancements for the rest of 2026. Six Flags Over Georgia

"We know our guests are excited to experience this roller coaster, and we share your disappointment that we are not able to open it this year," the park wrote on its website. "However, we believe the manufacturer's enhancements will allow us to deliver the consistent and reliable ride experience that our guests deserve."

Six Flags officials have not shared any details about what the enhancements will be or when they expect the ride to be back in operation next year.

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