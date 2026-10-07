"Sistas" stars talk season 10 midseason premiere, connecting with characters, and more

Tyler Perry's "Sistas" returns to BET Wednesday night for the second half of its 10th season, bringing more complicated relationships, shifting friendships, and, of course, plenty of drama.

Ahead of the show's return, CBS News Atlanta caught up with stars KJ Smith-Black and Crystal Renée Hayslett, who play Andi Barnes and Fatima Wilson respectively, about their characters' evolution, changes within the "Sistas" circle, and what viewers can expect next.

After 10 seasons, Smith-Black says Andi is finally beginning to look inward.

"I like that she is learning to give herself love and understand what that means for her," Smith-Black said. "I think she has a lot of ideas for what love is, romantically and even through friendship."

Smith-Black says Andi is also being forced to examine some of her own decisions and the expectations she has placed on herself.

For Hayslett, playing the fiercely loyal — and sometimes fierce, period — Fatima can require tapping into a very different side of herself.

"In real life, I'm like, 'Let's pray,'" Hayslett joked.

But she admits she and Fatima may have more in common than it appears.

"I feel like there's a part of it in all of us," Hayslett said. "When pushed to the limit or tested, I feel that little crazy thing that you see in Fatima is in everybody."

Smith-Black has found some of herself in Andi too.

"Andi's my girl. Andi changed my life," Smith-Black said, recalling how she initially judged some of her character's decisions before recognizing similar tendencies in herself.

The series has also gone through changes. Longtime cast members have moved on, while new characters have entered the "Sistas" circle.

Hayslett recalled becoming emotional while filming one of her final scenes with former co-star Ebony Obsidian, who played Karen Mott.

"I remember I was saying, 'Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry, don't cry,'" she said.

At the same time, Smith-Black says the newer additions have found a place within the cast.

"They're amazing, incredible to work with, a great addition to what we've created," she said.

KJ Smith-Black and Crystal Renée Hayslett shared a few hints at what viewers can expect in the second half of "Sistas" 10th season. CBS News Atlanta

As for the second half of season 10, the actresses were careful not to reveal too much. But they say viewers can expect to see the bonds among the women tested and strengthened.

"I think something you can look forward to is us rallying around Danni, showing true sisterhood when your sister is in need," Hayslett said.

But after a decade of twists, relationships and memorable characters, perhaps the biggest impact of "Sistas" has happened away from the cameras.

When asked to finish one sentence — "'Sistas' changed my life because…" — the question brought an emotional pause.

"This is a lot," Hayslett said.

For the women who have spent years bringing these characters to life, "Sistas" has become more than another television role. They say it has opened doors, sparked conversations, and allowed viewers to see pieces of their own lives reflected on screen.

The second half of season 10 of Tyler Perry's "Sistas" returns Wednesday at 9 p.m. on BET.