Shooting near Gainesville's First Friday Concert leaves 1 dead, police seeking public's help

Gainesville Police investigators are seeking the public's help in solving a shooting that resulted in one man's death and left another injured following a holiday celebration.

On July 3, 2026, shortly after 10:00 p.m. and following the conclusion of the First Friday Concert, officers patrolling the Midland area discovered a man who had been shot.

As officers rendered life-saving aid, they were notified of a second shooting victim nearby.

The first victim, Jazon Fajardo-Acker, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The second victim was also taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators believe individuals in the area at the time of the shooting may have crucial information to assist with the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted anonymously. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.