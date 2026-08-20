Shooting leads to discovery of illegal after-hours club in Sandy Springs, police say

A shooting in Sandy Springs led detectives to find an illegal after-hours club operating in the city, police say.

The Sandy Springs Police Department said that officers were called to the Nubia Cafe and Restaurant on the 8500 block of Roswell Road in the early morning hours of Aug. 15 after receiving reports of a shooting.

Investigators say they learned that a fight had broken out at the restaurant and spilled into the parking lot. During the fight, police say 28-year-old Bienvenu Deounoudjou shot a 34-year-old man multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and upper chest. He has since been released.

Authorities say that Deounoudjou was inadvertently shot in the leg during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Sandy Springs restaurant has since been shut down due to code violations, officials say. Sandy Springs Police Department

Detectives say they learned during their investigation that the business was operating as a club without state licenses or city permits. On Wednesday, officials with the Sandy Springs Fire Department did an inspection of the business, leading to it being shut down and its owner cited for multiple violations, authorities said.