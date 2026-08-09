Atlanta Dream fall to Washington Mystics 79-74 after season-worst shooting night

The Atlanta Dream made a late push, but a cold shooting night proved too much to overcome.

The Dream shot a season-worst 32.5% (25 of 77).

Shakira Austin had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, Kiki Iriafen added 15 points, and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 79-74 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

Washington had a 64-48 lead early in the fourth quarter before Atlanta closed within 77-74 with 32.3 seconds to go. But Austin got a friendly roll on a contested shot in the lane to seal it.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 07: Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics drives to the basket against Jordin Canada #3 of the Atlanta Dream during the second half of the game at CareFirst Arena on August 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

Washington's (18-12) current win streak matches the franchise-record six-game run by the 2019 championship team.

Sonia Citron had 14 points, rookie Cotie McMahon added 11 and Cassandre Prosper scored 10 off the bench for Washington. Rookie Lauren Betts had a career-high 11 rebounds. The Mystics set a franchise record for blocks in any half with nine in the first and had a franchise-record 12 overall.

Allisha Gray scored 26 points to reach 20-plus points for the 15th time this season for Atlanta (19-12). Rhyne Howard added 19 points despite playing with five fouls throughout the fourth quarter.

Angel Reese grabbed 16 rebounds and scored seven points on 1-for-12 shooting.

Washington Wizards teammates Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George sat courtside.

Dream: Play at Toronto on Monday.

Mystics: Host Phoenix on Sunday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball