Severe weather could bring strong rain, wind gusts to parts of Georgia, National Weather Service says

A stalled cold front could bring strong thunderstorms with strong wind gusts in Georgia this afternoon.

The National Weather Service says storm weather could bring strong rain and winds with possible flooding through tonight.

The front will be in central Georgia this afternoon, triggering showers and thunderstorms that could spread widely across the region.

NWS says the biggest concerns to watch out for right now is flooding on roads and low spots.

McCaysville issues a state of emergency after flooding

In lieu of today's potential storm impacts, McCaysville, Georgia, issued a state of emergency after construction-related drainage created flooding in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and be sure to check the National Weather Service's website.