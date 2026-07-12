Severe thunderstorm watch for central and south Georgia; airport ground delay, damaging winds and hail possible

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may linger through daybreak on Sunday, becoming numerous to widespread during the afternoon, says the National Weather Service.

Some storms may become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. Residents are urged to stay weather aware, especially if outdoors.

Parts of metro Atlanta and the surrounding region can expect scattered showers throughout the day.

Radar indicates wind gusts up to 60 mph and nickel-sized hail. Residents in Forsyth, Brent, Bolingbroke, and Dames Ferry may experience damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Ground delay at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

From 3:35 PM to 6:59 PM EDT, departures to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing an average delay of 43 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The delay affects departures within 1,000 nautical miles and applies to contiguous U.S. DAL carrier flights only.

All departing flights are receiving expected departure clearance times (EDCTs).

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for central and south Georgia

The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch 485, in effect until 8:00 p.m. EDT Sunday and Severe Thunderstorm Watch 486 until 9:00 p.m., July 12, 2026.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 485

The watch covers a large portion of south Georgia, including the following counties: Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, and Worth.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 486

Georgia counties included are Baldwin, Bibb, Burke, Clarke, Columbia, Elbert, Emanuel, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lincoln, Madison, McDuffie, Monroe, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam, Richmond, Screven, Taliaferro, Twiggs, Warren, Washington, Wilkes, and Wilkinson.

Residents in these areas should be prepared for the possibility of severe thunderstorms through the evening hours.

Stay updated with CBS News Atlanta for the latest updates, and take immediate precautions to protect yourself and your family.