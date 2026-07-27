Isolated storms could impact metro Atlanta counties, forecasters say

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the Atlanta metro area this evening.

At 6:48 p.m., meteorologists reported a severe thunderstorm over Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, approximately eight miles northwest of Jonesboro, moving south at 10 miles per hour

Communities expected to be impacted include Atlanta, Jonesboro, City of South Fulton, East Point, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Morrow, Hapeville, Lake City, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Fort Gillem, and Conley.

The warning officially expired at 7:15 p.m., but forecasters say expect some isolated showers throughout the evening.