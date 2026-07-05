Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cobb, Fulton and Douglas Counties, canceled for Rabun County and surrounding areas

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for southern Cobb, Douglas and Fulton Counties

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south central Douglas County and southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia, in effect until 7:15 PM EDT.

At 6:40 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chattahoochee Hill, about 7 miles southwest of the City of South Fulton, moving north at 5 mph. Radar indicates the storm may produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected, and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Locations impacted now include Atlanta, Douglasville, City of South Fulton, Smyrna, East Point, Powder Springs, Austell, Lithia Springs, Sweetwater Creek State Park, Bankhead, Six Flags Over Georgia, Cascade Heights, Union City, Fairburn, Palmetto, Chattahoochee Hill, Campbellton, and Chapel Hill.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. After the storm passes, report any wind damage, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service at 1-866-763-4466 or tweet your report to @NWSATLANTA.

NWS cancels severe storm warnig for Rabun County and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rabun County in northeastern Georgia and surrounding areas spanning north Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The warning is no longer in effect.

At 5:31 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located approximately 7 miles north of Clayton, near Dillard, moving east at 15 mph.

Radar indicates the storm was producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and could've produced penny-sized hail.

Scattered storms are expected throughout parts of Atlanta throughout Sunday night.

NWS says the alert impacted Clayton, Highlands, Mountain City, Tiger, Dillard, Sky Valley, Black Rock Mountain State Park, Scaly Mountain, Otto, and Pine Mountain.