Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of northwest Georgia, National Weather Service says

As of 8:27 PM EDT, families across northwest Georgia - in places like Summerville, Trion, Lyerly, Menlo, Center Post, Cloudland,

Berryton, and James H. Floyd State Park - are being urged to take cover as a line of severe thunderstorms pushes southeast at 30 miles per hour.

These fast-moving storms are packing dangerous 60 mph wind gusts and hail about the size of pennies, according to the latest radar reports.

These conditions have the potential to damage roofs, siding, and trees—posing a real risk to homes, vehicles, and anyone caught outdoors.

Stay tuned to local news and weather updates as the situation develops, and remember—the best way to stay safe is to be prepared.