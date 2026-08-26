Severe storms could bring heavy rain, flooding to North Georgia on Thursday and Friday

A NextWeather ALERT has been issued for Thursday as well as Friday for the potential of heavy rain and isolated flooding across North Georgia.

Flash flood watches and warnings could be issued, especially Thursday and Friday afternoon and early evening.

There is a 2-in4 (also known as slight) risk of excessive rainfall on Thursday. On Friday, there will be a 1-in-4 (also known as marginal) risk of excessive rainfall and severe weather.

CBS News Atlanta

The biggest threat through Friday night will be excessive rainfall with isolated totals of up to 4 inches possible. The risk Thursday is greatest across the central portion — the urban area including the Perimeter — of North Georgia, although the entire area is under some risk.

CBS News Atlanta

Although a lower risk, most of the area, except for extreme northwest portion is covered by a potential flood threat Friday.

If you see water covering the route ahead of you, turn around and use an alternate route.