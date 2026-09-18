Sen. Warnock calls for AI regulations after false posts raise concerns about his health

Fake social media posts about U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's health looked convincing enough that friends and constituents called to say they were praying for his recovery.

The Georgia senator said the stories were false and appeared alongside AI-generated images on a Facebook page he recently discovered.

"I recently ran across a page that was posting tons of fake AI-generated images about my health," Warnock wrote on his official Facebook page. "Just imagine how dangerous this could be to our democracy. We need guardrails."

In a video accompanying the post, Warnock displayed several false claims about him. Some suggested that he had serious health problems or underwent surgery. Others claimed that he had grown a full head of hair or welcomed twin grandchildren.

"I should be so lucky," Warnock joked about the hair claim. "I checked the mirror this morning. Not true."

He warned that increasingly realistic AI-generated material could make it more difficult for social media users to separate facts from fiction, particularly in the hours before an election.

"What if hours before an election, someone created a page with AI-generated images, fake stories about the candidates?" Warnock said. "How will voters know what's true and what's not true?"

Warnock called on social media companies to quickly label AI-generated material and urged Congress to establish regulations. He did not identify a specific bill or policy proposal in the video.

Meta's current policies require users to disclose certain realistic AI-generated video or audio. The company also says it may label digitally created or altered material that presents a significant risk of misleading the public.

"AI is here. It is a part of our lives," Warnock said. "We need guardrails. We need regulations. We need to figure this out."