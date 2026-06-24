Sen. Warnock blasts Pres. Trump for blocking bipartisan housing reform, citing impact on metro Atlanta

Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock sharply criticized Pres. Donald Trump on Wednesday after the president abruptly canceled the signing of the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a sweeping housing reform bill with major implications for metro Atlanta.

The legislation, which passed both the House and Senate with broad support earlier this week, would have banned large corporate investors from further expanding their footprint in the single-family home market. Metro Atlanta has seen some of the nation's highest rates of corporate ownership of rental homes, with more than 1 in 4 single-family rentals—over 70,000 properties—now in the hands of corporate landlords.

Sen. Warnock, a primary author of the bill's private equity housing provision, expressed frustration at the president's last-minute decision, which he said puts political interests ahead of working families. President Trump justified the move by insisting the legislation must include the SAVE America Act, a controversial measure that critics say would disenfranchise millions of voters.

"Eighteen months into Donald Trump's second term, life is worse for everybody except the ultra-wealthy," Warnock said during a press conference Wednesday. "Ordinary people aren't able to make this economy work, and today this president had an opportunity to help working Americans. Instead, he made it about himself."

Warnock's provision would have prevented corporations owning more than 350 single-family homes from purchasing additional properties, a move he said would help Georgia families compete in a market dominated by Wall Street investors. "If you are buying a home today, we had the opportunity to stop giant corporations from competing against your offer. The president refused to help you," Warnock said.

The bipartisan bill also included reforms to rural housing programs, new incentives for banks to support home construction, penalties for local governments that fail to meet housing goals, and grants to help homeowners repair or weatherize their homes. Warnock touted the inclusion of his Appraisal Modernization Act, which would provide recourse for homeowners who believe their property appraisals are unfairly low.

"This bill should have been a major win for everyday Americans," Warnock said, noting that the legislation was the result of cooperation across party lines. "Now it's up to the Speaker and House leadership to send the bill to the president and force him to make a choice: stand with the American people, or stand with Donald Trump."

Warnock also blasted the president's insistence on including the SAVE America Act, calling it a "voter suppression bill" and arguing that it distracts from the pressing issue of housing affordability in Georgia and across the country.

"Somebody ought to tell the President of the United States that he is a temporary resident of public housing," Warnock said. "He ought to get focused on making sure that the American people can buy a house and can afford rent. He ought to think about us for a change."

The fate of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act now rests with House leadership, as advocates and critics alike await the next steps in a legislative showdown with significant consequences for Georgia's housing market.