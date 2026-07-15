Sen. Jon Ossoff presses DNI nominee Jay Clayton on 2020 election, repeatedly refuses to say Biden won

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff repeatedly pressed President Donald Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence Wednesday to answer a question that has become a litmus test during confirmation hearings: Who won the 2020 presidential election?

Jay Clayton never gave the direct answer Ossoff sought.

Instead, the tense exchange ended with Clayton sitting silently as Ossoff continued asking the question, accusing the nominee of refusing to be "honest and forthright" with both the Senate Intelligence Committee and the American public.

Sen. Jon Ossoff accused President Trump's intelligence nominee of not being "honest and forthright" after Jay Clayton repeatedly refused to directly answer who won the 2020 presidential election. CBS News Atlanta

"This is a job interview," Ossoff said during the hearing. "We've established that you have an obligation to be honest and forthright with the committee."

Ossoff then asked Clayton directly: "Who won the 2020 election?"

Clayton replied: "You know, I'm not gonna do this with you."

Ossoff repeated the question several times, telling Clayton he was "not being honest or forthright."

When Clayton responded that he was "not gonna engage in the theater," Ossoff continued pressing him, asking whether it was "humiliating" to be unable to answer what he called a basic factual question while seeking to lead the nation's intelligence community.

Clayton remained silent for several moments before insisting he had already answered.

The exchange quickly became one of the most contentious moments of Clayton's confirmation hearing.

Clayton had earlier told senators he is "not an election denier" and acknowledged that Joe Biden "was certified as the president of the United States," but he repeatedly stopped short of directly saying Biden won the 2020 election when Democratic senators continued pressing him.

Ossoff argued that reluctance raises broader concerns for someone nominated to oversee the nation's intelligence agencies.

"You're here asking for the support of senators to lead America's intelligence community," Ossoff said. "You refuse to answer a simple matter of fact about the 2020 election."

Trump's election claims and Clayton's DNI nomination collide

The exchange comes one day before President Trump is expected to deliver a nationally televised address that, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans, will include allegations of Chinese influence in the 2020 election.

CBS News has reported that the speech is expected to focus in part on alleged Chinese meddling and newly declassified intelligence, though the explicit contents of Trump's remarks have not been confirmed.

White House officials have cautioned that the president's remarks are still being finalized, and the administration has not publicly detailed exactly what evidence, if any, Trump plans to present. "As usual, anonymous sources are speculating about what President Trump will say during his speech on Thursday evening. The truth is, nobody knows yet what President Trump will ultimately say, which is why everyone should tune in," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Clayton, currently the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, was nominated by Trump after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the position.

His confirmation hearing had initially been postponed after Trump unexpectedly asked Senate Republicans to delay consideration of the nomination.

The hearing also examined Clayton's views on election integrity, intelligence oversight, journalist subpoenas and the future of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Clayton told lawmakers that, if confirmed, he would focus on restoring public trust in the intelligence community and improving coordination among federal intelligence agencies.

Why this matters for Georgia

Less than a day before Trump's expected address, the Georgia Democrat repeatedly pressed the president's nominee for a clear answer to a fundamental question: Who won the 2020 election?

For Georgia voters, the ongoing debate is a clear sign that questions about the 2020 election continue to influence both national headlines and everyday decisions closer to home.

As November approaches, how leaders handle these issues could impact trust and turnout across the state.