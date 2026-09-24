Secretary of State's Office investigating whether Georgia House candidate voted in 2 state primaries

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office has opened an investigation into whether a state House of Representatives candidate cast ballots in two different state primaries this year.

In a press release, the state agency said it received reports that a candidate voted in the May 19 primary in Georgia and Nevada's June 9 primary.

"Voting in another state's primary while claiming to be a legal Georgia resident is a very serious allegation," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. "My office has opened an investigation to gather all the evidence, determine the facts and take appropriate legal action."

Officials did not release the name of the candidate or which House seat they were running for.

Authorities say the Secretary of State's Investigations Division is working to obtain the individual's voting records, signature, and other evidence to determine whether they will file charges.