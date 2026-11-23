The search is on for a man accused of firing at a woman and a MARTA police officer along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Sunday night.

According to MARTA, the man has not been located, and no injuries were reported.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a MARTA officer traveling east on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a man who appeared to be armed, a MARTA spokesperson said. As the officer tried to approach him, a woman flagged down the officer and reported that the same man had brandished a gun and fired in her direction.

The officer later found the man near a Texaco, where he fired additional shots at the officer before fleeing, according to MARTA.

MARTA police and officers from neighboring agencies responded, setting up a perimeter and roadblocks near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wynnwood Drive while searching for the man.

Atlanta police are handling the investigation. An Atlanta Police Department spokesperson said the incident was not an officer-involved shooting and that no injuries were reported.