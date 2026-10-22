Search continues for missing boater believed to have fallen into Georgia's Lake Sinclair

The search is continuing for a missing man who may have fallen into Lake Sinclair near the Baldwin and Putnam County line on Wednesday.

Officials with the Baldwin County Public Safety Dive Team say that its members and others with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Putnam County Fire Rescue, and Baldwin County Fire Rescue are using sonar technology and underwater robotic equipment to try and find the missing individual.

While details about the situation remain limited, authorities say the man may have fallen into the water near the railroad trestle close to Haslam's Marina. Officials have not released the identity of the man at this time.

Crews continue to search the lake close to Baldwin and Putnam County line. Baldwin County Public Safety Dive Team

Authorities are asking recreational boaters and those visiting the lake to avoid the area until further notice.

"Please keep the missing boater's family, friends, and all personnel involved in the search in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the dive team wrote on Facebook.