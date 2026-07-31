Search continues for Georgia man who went missing while taking shelter from storms during canoe trip

The search continues for a man who went missing during Tuesday night's storms in Gilmer County.

Authorities say 37-year-old Sean Michael Cunningham had taken cover under a dock on Carter's Lake while canoeing that night. That was the last time anyone heard from him.

Officials are asking anyone who has seen Sean Michael Cunningham or his canoe in the last few days to contact them immediately. Gilmer County Sheriff's Office

According to the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office, Cunningham called someone around 11:26 p.m. before his phone died.

The missing man's backpack was later found by kayakers. His truck has also been located.

Officials say the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office Drone Team, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Gilmer County Search and Rescue were all searching for Cunningham. As of Thursday night, the search was still ongoing.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who saw Cunningham's green Old Town canoe on the lake over the last few days to call the Georgia DNR at (800) 366-2661, the Murray County Sheriff's Office at (706) 695-6222, or the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office at (706) 635-8911.