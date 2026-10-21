School bus manufacturer announces $300 million investment in Georgia's Peach County, hiring hundreds

One of the largest bus manufacturers in the United States is planning to invest around $300 million in a new manufacturing facility in Georgia's Peach County.

The Blue Bird Corporation and Gov. Brian Kemp said that it plans to convert a former manufacturing site for diesel-powered motorhomes in Fort Valley into a 1-million-square-foot manufacturing facility to produce various types of school buses.

As part of the expansion, the company will open 375 new jobs over the next three years, officials said.

"For nearly 100 years, Blue Bird has been an incredible part of Georgia's story, and now that story will continue to be written for years to come," Kemp said in a statement. "We are proud when our long-time partners can grow and adapt to changing markets right here in the Peach State, and this expansion is the latest example that our pro-business environment is fostering sustained success for our business partners. I want to congratulate Blue Bird, Fort Valley, and Peach County on this announcement and their continued prosperity."

The Blue Bird Corporation plans to hire 375 people over the next three years. CBS News Atlanta

Currently, the company supports more than 1,900 employees across the state.

"Georgia is where Blue Bird was born, and it has been our home for nearly 100 years. Every bus that rolls out of our plant carries the pride of the people across Middle Georgia who build it," Blue Bird Corporation President and CEO John Wyskiel said. "Our new facility in Fort Valley is our way of investing back into the community where we will continue to build more of the safe, dependable buses that school districts rely on, so we can keep getting children to school safely for the next hundred years."

Construction is expected to begin in Q1 2027 with new job openings in manufacturing, operations, and technician roles.

Anyone interested in applying for a job at the facility can learn more on Blue Bird's career site.