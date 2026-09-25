School bus carrying DeKalb County students collides with box truck near I-20

A school bus and a box truck collided Friday morning at Tucker Hill Road and the I-20 eastbound exit ramp.

DeKalb County police said officers responded to the crash around 6:17 a.m. No drivers or passengers were seriously injured.

A DeKalb County School District spokesperson said the bus was carrying students from Warren Technical School. The bus driver was the only person who required medical attention from emergency responders, according to the district.

Another bus picked up the students and took them to school.