Savannah man shot, killed by police after attacking officers questioning him, GBI says

A 35-year-old man was killed by Savannah police after he attacked an officer who was questioning him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

Authorities say the incident ended with Savannah resident Nicholaus Oxendine dead and two officers with injuries.

According to the GBI, the two officers were on patrol on Tuesday morning when they noticed Oxendine near a closed business by the intersection of East Victory Drive and Bull Street.

The officers stopped to question the man. It's then that the GBI says Oxendine attacked one officer and attempted to attack the other. One of the officers fired at least one shot, hitting Oxendine.

Medics took Oxendine to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Both of the officers were treated at an area hospital and later released.

Investigators will take Oxendine's body to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct its own investigation into the shooting. Once it's done, the case file will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed.

If you have any information about the shooting, officials say you should call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121 or the agency's tip line at 1-800-597-8477.