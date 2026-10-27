Savannah Chrisley announces she's pregnant with 1st child, reveals details about mystery fiancé

Reality star and podcaster Savannah Chrisley has two big announcements to share.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" alum shared in a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday that she is engaged and expecting her first child.

In the video, Chrisley is seen holding the ultrasound photos with her now-fiancé next to her.

"I've prayed for this life. I've cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine," she wrote

While Chrisley had previously mentioned that she was seeing someone on her "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast, she revealed in the most recent episode released on Tuesday that his name is Jason. She did not share his last name.

During the podcast, Chrisley shared that she and Jason met through her work in politics, which she began while trying to get her father and mother out of prison after their conviction on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" at Fox Studio Lot on Sept. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After Todd and Julie Chrisley received a pardon from President Trump, Chrisley said Jason reached out in a congratulatory text. She responded nine days later, and they began a conversation that turned into something more.

She revealed that they've been together since July 2025 and that they've worked to keep their relationship private until now.

"I feel like he and I have truly gotten to be just us and create our safe space and get to a really good place with each other," she said. "And when I say that, it's our relationship as a whole has been absolutely amazing. It has been the dream relationship that any woman could ever hope to be in. There hasn't been drama and chaos and dysfunction. There has been absolutely none of that."

Chrisley said that Jason proposed during a trip to the Cayman Islands in December 2025.

Now, Chrisley says that she's almost 21 weeks pregnant and very excited for the baby to arrive.

"J, watching the way you already love and protect our baby before he/she has even entered this world has made me fall in love with you in an entirely new way. Not a single doctor's appointment missed," she said on Instagram. "Constantly caring for me, talking about our baby, and reminding me how beautiful my growing bump is. I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy."

While Chrisley says she knows the baby's gender, she's waiting for a little bit to share it on social.

She said she and Jason are hoping that the baby arrives on her birthday, Aug. 11.