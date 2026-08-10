Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson brings his signature haircut to Supercuts nationwide

Kids heading back to school can now take a little bit of Savannah Bananas style with them into the classroom.

Jackson Olson, one of the traveling baseball team's most recognizable players and entertainers, is partnering with Supercuts to bring his signature haircut, dubbed "The Jax," to participating salons nationwide.

The cut is a modern textured crop featuring a forward flow and frosted tips. It's a look Supercuts describes as an early-2000s throwback that has become part of Olson's signature style.

The partnership arrives as families across Georgia are beginning another school year -- the perfect time for a little reinvention. And it follows a summer in which the Savannah Bananas continued building their national following through their traveling brand of "Banana Ball."

Olson said having a consistent haircut is particularly important while spending much of the year traveling for games, practices and performances.

"I'm excited to partner with Supercuts to introduce 'The Jax' signature haircut," Olson said. "I've always believed a great haircut should be reliable and accessible, and that's exactly what Supercuts delivers."

Olson said his schedule with the Savannah Bananas and "Dancing with the Stars" means he is rarely in one place for long.

"If you want your kids to walk in on the first day looking sharp and feeling their best, Supercuts is the place to go," Olson said.

Supercuts says "The Jax" isn't limited to younger Bananas fans. Adults can request the style as well.

The collaboration is part of the company's "Confidence Without Compromise" campaign, which focuses on making fashionable hairstyles accessible at a lower price point.

"Jackson Olson embodies the modern Supercuts guest, someone who values personal style but expects convenience, consistency and value," Supercuts CEO Susan Lintonsmith said.

The Jax became available Monday at participating Supercuts locations nationwide. No appointment is required.