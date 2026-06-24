Roswell opens new public safety headquarters, bringing police and fire departments together

A major investment in public safety is coming to fruition in Roswell, Georgia.

The City of Roswell opened its new public safety headquarters on Wednesday, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It's located at 1080 Holcomb Bridge Road, Building 100.

With the opening of the new headquarters, Roswell's police department and fire department are now in one central location. Timothy Lupo, the police department's public information officer, said relocating both offices will allow them to work more together, efficiently and effectively.

"If there was some type of major incident or crisis where we needed to collaborate, we were having to go across town to be able to interact with each other," Lupo said.

As a result, officials hope they will be able to continue reducing crime in the city.

Nearly 400 people from both departments are now working in the newly renovated building.

Roswell's police and fire departments are both now working under one roof. CBS News Atlanta

Lupo said the department outgrew the old police location on Hill Street as Roswell's population increased. According to the 2020 US Census, when it opened in 1991, the population was just under 50,000. Now, more than 90,000 people call Roswell home.

The new site offers new space for training, processing suspects, storing evidence, and even exercising.

"We retrofitted it for our purposes, but we have also had some new custom-built add-ons on the property, like a sally port at the back of the building that allows our officers to bring and transport arrestees in a secure and safe facility. We also have a new vehicle processing bay for when we have very large items of evidence that we need to process in a secure area," Lupo explained.

The new headquarters opens as the department reports a 25 percent reduction in major crimes like murder, rape, robbery, and assaults over the last several years. According to their most recent report in 2015, they recorded 1787 major crimes. In 2025, 780 were recorded.

"Officers aren't just sitting around waiting on the next 911 call to come in. They are out in the community being proactive and addressing problems and trying to stop crimes before they occur, " Lupo said.

More upgrades could be coming soon to include technology enhancements that law enforcement leaders expect to serve as a catalyst to further improve public safety.

"Right now, all our Roswell crime center resources are decentralized; all officers have access to them on their different workstations and computers. We are hoping to add into this new facility a physical station into a new crime center as well."

The new facility includes a designated space for the community as well.

"That allows us to be a public resource when we have trainings like our police citizen academy. It allows us a nice, friendly opportunity to bring the public together and just make them feel at home here."

Voters approved $52 million in bonds in 2022 for public safety projects. Officials said they would've spent more than $50 million to build a new site. This renovation and relocation project cost less than $10 million.