Rome City Schools mourning death of 13-year-old middle school student: "Deeply saddened"

Rome City Schools is mourning the loss of a 13-year-old middle school student who died last week.

On Monday, the school district wrote on Facebook that it was "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Rome Middle School student Daelyn Godfrey."

The school said that counselors and support staff would be on-site at the middle school for any students, faculty, and staff who need help processing the loss.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and loved ones," the school district wrote.

Details about the boy's cause of death have not been released. According to an obituary posted by Reynolds Funeral Home, Godfrey died on Sept. 23.

An eighth-grader at Rome Middle School, Godfrey was a member of the marching band and a part of the West Rome Baptist Youth Group.

"Whether he was learning something different, discovering a new interest, or simply finding his own way of doing things, Daelyn never quite followed the crowd. He had a personality all his own. He loved playing Minecraft, climbing trees and rocks, and playing baseball. He was a cheeseburger connoisseur, loved all kinds of animals, and enjoyed reading. He loved watching thunderstorms, especially the lightning," Godfrey's obituary reads. "There was something about those moments that caught his attention and brought him joy. In many ways, those little things that fascinated him were all a reflection of who Daelyn was: curious, observant, and always finding wonder in the world around him."

Godfrey's celebration of life service will take place on Sunday at 6 p.m. at West Rome Baptist Church with visitation starting two hours earlier. The family is asking people to wear their favorite hoodie to the service to honor the teen.