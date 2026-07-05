Robin Thicke headlines Chamblee's 4th of July celebration with concert, fireworks

Grammy Award-winning singer Robin Thicke headlined Chamblee's annual Fourth of July celebration Saturday, drawing crowds to a downtown concert capped off by a fireworks display.

The performance was part of the city's Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert Series and coincided with this year's Independence Day festivities as the nation marks the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Known for hits including "Blurred Lines," "Lost Without U" and "Magic," Thicke brought his blend of R&B and pop to one of metro Atlanta's largest community Fourth of July celebrations.

The event featured food vendors, family-friendly activities and road closures throughout downtown Chamblee as residents and visitors gathered to celebrate the holiday.

City officials encouraged attendees to use designated parking areas and shuttle services due to the expected crowds.

The concert is one of three performances in the city's 2026 Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert Series, which concludes in August.

Here's where you can get VIP tickets: https://tickets.eventhub.net/e/chamblee-summer-concert-series-august-2026/tickets