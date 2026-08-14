Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray lead Dream to largest win of season in 104-69 rout of Sun
Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray scored 29 points apiece as the Atlanta Dream routed the Connecticut Sun 104-69 on Thursday night for their largest win of the season.
Atlanta tied its season high with 14 3-pointers for the second consecutive game, shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc. Howard made five 3-pointers, while Gray connected on four.
"I think just coming out aggressive and looking for quick, easy shots really got me going," Howard said after the game. "Once they realized I was hot, [my teammates] kept feeding me."
Howard and Gray also pushed each other throughout the game.
"I told her the last shot she took, 'I wanted you to miss that so you didn't tie me,'" Howard joked. "We make it a competition between ourselves sometimes, just making each other better."
The Dream were just as dominant defensively. Atlanta held Connecticut to 30% shooting, the lowest percentage it has allowed this season. The Dream also recorded a season-high nine blocks, added eight steals and outrebounded the Sun 45-36.
Angel Reese finished with eight points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Naz Hillmon added eight points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Hillmon said the Dream need to continue applying lessons from film throughout the rest of the season.
"Seeing that we were able to take what we saw in film and apply it to the next game is going to be huge because it's not just going to be one game where we have to apply it," Hillmon said. "We have to continue that for the rest of the season, and I think that it'll be beneficial for us."
Aaliyah Edwards led Connecticut with 15 points. Gianna Kneepkens added 10.