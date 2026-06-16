Retired Reserve Sergeant found dead outside of Fort Valley home; no evidence of foul play

The Clayton County Police Department is investigating the death of an individual who was found unresponsive at a home in Jonesboro.

On Saturday, June 13, 2026, around 9:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 70 block of Upper Riverdale Road in Jonesboro, Georgia, following a report of an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, officers found the front door open and discovered an individual lying in the driveway.

The Clayton County Fire Department responded and pronounced the individual deceased. The person was identified as James Edward Sinkfield, a Reserve Sergeant with the Fort Valley Police Department.

So far, detectives have found no evidence of a physical altercation or foul play. An initial examination at the scene revealed no signs of trauma.

Based on current information, investigators believe the death may have resulted from a medical emergency.

However, the official cause and manner of death are pending completion of a medical examination.

Clayton County Police detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The case remains active at this time.