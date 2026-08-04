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Report: Falcons make Bijan Robinson highest-paid running back in NFL history

By
Christopher Harris
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Christopher Harris is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
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Christopher Harris

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The Atlanta Falcons have locked up one of the NFL's brightest young stars.

According to ESPN, the Falcons and two-time Pro Bowl running back Bijan Robinson have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $75 million, making Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

ESPN reported Robinson will receive a record $51 million in guaranteed money, including $37 million at signing. The deal was negotiated by Robinson's agent, Nicole Lynn, and Falcons officials over the past several days.

The 23-year-old has quickly become one of the league's premier running backs since Atlanta selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Robinson has earned Pro Bowl honors twice and has emerged as the centerpiece of the Falcons' offense.

The extension secures Robinson's long-term future in Atlanta as the Falcons prepare for the 2026 season. Neither the team nor Robinson had officially announced the agreement Tuesday morning.

Highest paid RBs in the NFL (team)AgeAAV

Bijan Robinson (Falcons)

24

$25 million

Saquon Barkley (Eagles)

29

$20.4 million

Christian McCaffrey (49ers)

30

$19 million

Devon Achane (Dolphins)

25

$16 million

Derrick Henry (Ravens)

32

$15 million

Breece Hall (Jets)

25

$14.5 million

Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs)

26

$14.35 million

Jonathan Taylor (Colts)

27

$14 million

Last season, Robinson set a franchise record, tallying 2,298 yards from scrimmage (which also led the NFL). His 5,648 career scrimmage yards are the most by a player at age 23 or younger in NFL history, and are the fourth-most scrimmage yards in the first three seasons by a player in NFL history. 

CBS Sports contributed to this report. 

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