Report: Falcons make Bijan Robinson highest-paid running back in NFL history

The Atlanta Falcons have locked up one of the NFL's brightest young stars.

According to ESPN, the Falcons and two-time Pro Bowl running back Bijan Robinson have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $75 million, making Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

ESPN reported Robinson will receive a record $51 million in guaranteed money, including $37 million at signing. The deal was negotiated by Robinson's agent, Nicole Lynn, and Falcons officials over the past several days.

The 23-year-old has quickly become one of the league's premier running backs since Atlanta selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Robinson has earned Pro Bowl honors twice and has emerged as the centerpiece of the Falcons' offense.

The extension secures Robinson's long-term future in Atlanta as the Falcons prepare for the 2026 season. Neither the team nor Robinson had officially announced the agreement Tuesday morning.

Last season, Robinson set a franchise record, tallying 2,298 yards from scrimmage (which also led the NFL). His 5,648 career scrimmage yards are the most by a player at age 23 or younger in NFL history, and are the fourth-most scrimmage yards in the first three seasons by a player in NFL history.

CBS Sports contributed to this report.