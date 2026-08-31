Ransomware attack hits Norcross' computer systems, leaving disruptions, officials say

Norcross officials are investigating a ransomware attack targeting some of the city's computer systems earlier in August.

Over the weekend, the city of Norcross announced that it had identified a ransomware incident that happened on Aug. 1 and that it is working to restore all of its systems.

"As soon as the incident was detected, the City took immediate steps to respond, including engaging experienced cybersecurity professionals and notifying law enforcement. We continue to actively work with these partners to investigate the incident and to help ensure the continued security of our systems."

While most of the city's systems are operational, officials said there could be some disruptions while restoration efforts on the remaining affected systems continue. Norcross authorities say they are also implementing new security measures.

Details about the attack remain limited due to the ongoing investigation. The city said it will provide more information as the investigation continues.