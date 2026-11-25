A raccoon that came into contact with a dog in Snellville has tested positive for rabies, Gwinnett County officials said Wednesday.

The dog attacked the raccoon on Nov. 20 near the 3400 block of Quinn Ridge Drive, according to the county's announcement. The dead raccoon was taken to Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and submitted for laboratory testing.

The dog is current on its rabies vaccination and is being observed at home, officials said.

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and GNR Public Health are encouraging residents to avoid animals behaving unusually and keep pets' rabies vaccinations up to date.

Rabies can spread to people and pets through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal in people if left untreated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a stray animal or an animal suspected of having rabies should seek medical care immediately and tell the provider about the exposure.

Residents should then contact GNR Public Health at 770-339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist. The after-hours number is 404-323-1910.